INDW vs AUSW: A Look at Harmanpreet Kaur's Performance Against Australia Across Formats

In the recent encounter at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Indian women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, faced another setback with the bat, managing only a 6-ball 3 in the 3rd and final WT20I against Australia. This extended her poor run throughout the Australia series at home, consisting of one WTest, three WODIs, and as many WT20Is.

Harmanpreet's Performance in the Australia Series

Despite India securing a historic WTest win over Australia, Harmanpreet endured a two-ball duck in the only innings she batted. In the subsequent three WODIs, she recorded scores of 9, 5, and 3. Notably, she didn't bat in the WT20I series opener. Her contributions in the 2nd and 3rd T20Is were 6 and 3, respectively.

Her overall tally for the Australia series stood at a mere 26 runs from six innings, with an average of 4.3, failing to reach double digits in any match.

Harmanpreet's Record as India's Highest Run-scorer in WT20Is

Despite her recent struggles, Harmanpreet holds the distinction of being India's highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is. Accumulating 3,204 runs from 161 matches at an average of 27.62, she boasts one century and 11 fifties. With a healthy strike rate of 121.53 in WT20Is, she stands out in India's T20I history. Notably, Smriti Mandhana is the only other Indian woman with over 3,000 runs in the format.

Recent Form and Struggles in WT20Is

Harmanpreet's form in T20I cricket has witnessed a decline, with her last 50+ score dating back to July 2023. In the eight WT20Is since then, she has managed only 98 runs at an average of 13.14. Despite a notable 40-run innings against Bangladesh, her strike rate during this period was 91.08.

Australia's Victory in the 3rd WT20I

Despite India's efforts, Australia emerged victorious in the 3rd WT20I. India posted a total of 147/6, with Richa Ghosh's attacking innings contributing significantly. However, Australia's Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney dominated the chase, securing a one-sided victory.