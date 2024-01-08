In the ongoing 3-match T20I series between India and Australia in Navi Mumbai, off-spinner Shreyanka Patil shared her thoughts on the challenging face-off with Australia's Ellyse Perry in the second T20I. India faced a 6-wicket defeat against Australia on Sunday, January 7.

Ellyse Perry made history by becoming the first Australian women's cricketer to play 300 international matches. In a fitting celebration of this milestone, Perry secured the victory for Australia by hitting a winning six in the 19th over of the match.

Shreyanka Patil, who bowls for Royal Challengers Bangalore alongside Perry in the Indian Premier League (IPL), aimed to dismiss her teammate during the game but the plan didn't unfold as expected. Bowling the 19th over, with Australia needing 15 runs off 12 balls, Patil faced a spirited assault from Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield, who hit two fours, almost sealing the game for her team. In the final seven deliveries, Perry smashed a six off Patil to clinch the win.

Started the day hoping to get Perry out in her 300th game. Ended the day with Perry hitting me for a six to finish the game! #JustPerryThings#GOAT@EllysePerry — Shreyanka Patil (@shreyanka_patil) January 7, 2024

Taking to social media platform 'X', Shreyanka Patil humorously reacted to the situation, stating, "Started the day hoping to get Perry out in her 300th game. Ended the day with Perry hitting me for a six to finish the game!"

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first, restricting India to a below-par total of 130 runs. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney provided a solid start for Australia with a 51-run partnership. Ellyse Perry's crucial 34-run contribution ensured Australia's victory, leveling the series at 1-1.

In the post-match conference, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur acknowledged the missed opportunity in the 19th over, noting that if Shreyanka Patil had been more accurate, the outcome might have been different. Kaur stated, "[While Bowling] we were getting those opportunities and taking wickets in the middle, that's a positive. If Shreyanka was on target in the 19th over, things would have been different, but these close games help to identify areas to improve."

However, Harmanpreet's comment drew criticism from former Indian pacer Dodda Ganesh, who expressed on Twitter that it was wrong for the captain to blame a 19-year-old player for the loss, stating, "Throwing a 19yo kid under the bus is not done."

The series is now poised at 1-1, and India and Australia will face each other for the series decider on January 9.