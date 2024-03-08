Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's Birthday Celebrations Video Goes VIRAL After MI Beat UPW in WPL 2024 Match

Amidst the fervor of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season, the Mumbai Indians camp lit up with a special celebration marking the 35th birthday of Harmanpreet Kaur, a renowned cricketer known for her dynamic presence both on and off the field.

Mumbai Indians took to social media to share glimpses of the festivities that made Harmanpreet's birthday a memorable occasion for her and her teammates. "Heartfelt messages, customary cake smash, grooving to some Punjabi music - Harman's birthday celebration had it all," MI wrote on Instagram.

Notably, the celebration unfolded against the backdrop of Mumbai Indians' impressive victory over UP Warriorz by 42 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, March 7.

Meanwhile, UP Warriorz (UPW) are grappling with challenges in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, having secured only two wins in six games and currently standing fourth in the league standings. With a negative net run rate, their journey becomes more arduous as they gear up for back-to-back clashes against top contenders.

After a recent defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI), Alyssa Healy's team will face another formidable opponent – table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, March 8. UPW's hopes for survival are hanging by a thread, and they have less than 24 hours to recover from their previous encounter against MI, where Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round performance led to a heavy defeat.

In contrast, DC, led by Meg Lanning, has been in exceptional form, securing the top spot with only one loss to MI on the opening day. With a dominant four-match winning streak, DC boasts the best run rate in the competition, inching closer to securing a spot in the summit clash.

DC has historically dominated their meetings against UPW, winning all three encounters, including the reverse fixture by nine wickets. Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma played pivotal roles in their previous victory, supported by contributions from Lanning and Radha Yadav.

As the league stage approaches its climax, DC aims to extend their lead over the competition, while UPW looks to pull off a surprise upset, injecting an element of suspense into the playoff race. The clash between DC and UPW promises to be a gripping battle as both teams strive for crucial points in the Women's Premier League.