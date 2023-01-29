New budget will fine-tune aspirations of 25 cr people: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured the State people that the upcoming state budget will be according to the aspirations of 25 crore people and that the resolutions of Lokalyan Sankalp Patra will be fulfilled.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with MPs and MLAs, after a thorough review of the development projects being implemented in all the 18 divisions of the state, held meetings with Ministers and Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary level officers, said a press note issued by UP government.

In the special meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the department-wise utilization of the funds provided in the current financial budget and gave necessary guidelines to speed up the development works as per public expectations.

After the programs of the Global Investors Summit and G-20 next month, the budget estimate for the next financial year is to be presented.

Addressing the meeting, Yogi Adityanath said, "all the departments should prepare and send their proposals for the budget according to their future plans. The upcoming budget will be in line with the aspirations of 25 crore people. Include the points of the public welfare resolution letter in the budget proposal. Make sure your offer is realistic. Demand as much as you need."

Now only two months are left for the end of the financial year 2022-23. Before the end of the current financial budget, it should be ensured that the funds provided in the current budget are properly spent by all the departments," Yogi added.

During the meeting, it was also discussed to review the expenditure at the department level. The concerned ministers were directed to review their departmental status.

"We are getting all possible help from the central government for the overall development of the state under the guidance of PM Modi. Get the balance amount by coordinating with the Centre. The departmental ministers themselves should communicate with the ministers of the Government of India. Don't keep the project interrupted due to a lack of a focal point. Work should be continued by releasing state shares as per the rules. All the departments should ensure to send a 100 per cent utilization certificate," CM Yogi said.

Several departments like Home Guard, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Cooperative, Public Works Department, Disabled People Empowerment, MSME, Urban Development, Forest, Vocational Education were directed to intensify their efforts in spending according to the allocation. "Many important projects are being implemented in these departments, get them completed on priority," Yogi said.

He also instructed that the meeting of Udyog Bandhu should be conducted regularly.

"Every District Magistrate, Police Captain, Trade and Industry Department should compulsorily hold a meeting with business organizations once a month. Most of the problems can be solved locally. Those matters which cannot be resolved at the local level should be referred to the government. Efforts should be made in this direction with positive thinking," Yogi said further.

( With inputs from ANI )

