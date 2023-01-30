'Pathaan' smashing box-office records across North America

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' opened at around 5,500 screens in India and at 2,500 screens internationally (in 100 countries).

Out of the 2,500 screens overseas, the film was screened at 694 theatres in the US.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the film is smashing records at the box office in North America - the most prominent one being that the film landed the biggest opening day gross ever for a Hindi-language production on January 25.

Variety further reports that 'Pathaan' drew an estimated USD 1.86 million opening day gross across 694 locations in North America, marking the best per-theatre average for any current release!

If the film continues to entertain audiences in the US the same way, it is all set to debut in third or fourth place - behind 'Avatar: The Way of Water', 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish', and 'A Man Called Otto'.

If we talk about the film's box office business so far, the worldwide gross collection stands at INR 429 Crores. The film collected INR 265 crores domestically while INR 164 crores from overseas, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Day 5 closed at approximately INR 60-62 crores (early trends).

'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With its opening weekend record, it also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor