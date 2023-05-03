With uncompromising quality, unmatched designs transform your look with the beauty of our diamonds

New Delhi (India) May 3:

Desire for diamonds

Diamonds have always been the symbol of luxury and grandeur, and India has a rich history of Diamond mining and jewelry that dates to many, many centuries. India has been one of the largest producers and consumers of diamonds, and its intricate craftsmanship and exceptional designs have made Indian diamond jewelry renowned all over the world. It’s not just a fashion statement; it is a valuable investment and a family heirloom that is passed down through the generations. There is a reason why the Diamonds are so popular with the womenfolk. Apart from being the symbol of love and commitment, and devotion to their partners, it is also a benchmark for status symbols. Its shimmering beauty of sparkling in the light is a sight that every woman would love wearing, making them feel beautiful and glamorous. For many women owning diamond jewelry is not just about looking good but also making a smart financial decision since diamonds are a highly sought-after commodity and their value increases over time, making them a valuable asset to own. Well, the dream of buying Diamonds isn’t that difficult now. Among all the brands present in the market, the most elusive of all is the Surat-based Izusa Diamond.

Design Philosophy

Under the great supervision of Izusa Diamond’s young and dynamic founder and MD, Sunny Verma, the brand has a 360 Degree of growth in both its finance and customer relations. With its IGI certifications and the BIS hallmark, the brand offers you an exceptional product of high-quality diamonds that are ethically sourced and hand selected for superior quality color and cut and are 100 % pure. This ensures every piece of jewelry from Izusa is of exceptional quality and beauty. Whether you are looking for a classic solitaire diamond ring or a modern diamond pendant, Izusa has something for everyone. Their team of expert designers is constantly creating new and innovative designs that are sure to stand out from the crowd. Izusa is committed to providing personalized service to each and every customer. Be it exchanges or buy back, the brand isn’t hesitant! It serves you with both ease and comfort. With the Izusa’s outlet present in almost all the cities, you can both buy and sell right there in without having to wander different Jewelry stores. The company has to offer 0 – 7 cents when the rate fluctuates and will resize the diamond just when you feel some customization is required. Nothing could be cheaper than Izusa’s pocket-friendly commercials.

Journey and Success

Every company has a certain vision and desires to achieve the best in its lifetime. When Sunny Verma, who hails from Azamgarh, was studying abroad, they had an innate idea of establishing a unique jewelry brand which his forefathers had been into for many generations. Heavily influenced by them, he started his company Izusa Diamond Pvt. Ltd in 2018. With a commitment to transparency and ethical business practice, he takes pride in his reputation for maintaining both integrity and honesty. You can be confident that when you jewelry from Izusa, you are getting a high-quality product from a reputable and trustworthy brand. When you are low on finance and tend to look away from jewelry, with rates as cheaper as Rs. 2499 one surely doesn’t have to compromise on that pendant or ring that you wanted to gift yourself! The pricing has been kept substantially low for everybody’s affordability, and you wouldn’t want to think twice before buying the jewelry you desire. Their prices are reasonable and competitive, making it easy to find a piece of diamond jewelry that fits within your budget. Starting from Azamgarh, Lucknow and Noida, Sunny Verma has been able to magnify his business in almost all part of the country, and the progress just doesn’t stop in India. It has its headquarters in Dubai with plans to open multiple new offices in Sri Lanka, Russia, and Nepal worldwide.

Growth and Inclusivity

Sunny Verma believes in the inclusivity of people, and hence its customers are no less than family to him. For aspiring youngsters and entrepreneurs who always dreamt of making a business, he is no less than a role model to them. If you are passionate about the jewelry industry and have strong business acumen, becoming a distributor with Izusa can be a rewarding and profitable career path. He calls them to join his beautiful diamond business with the most minimal investment and long terms sustainability. Izusa has received various accolades for its brand popularity and has received awards and felicitation from Zee News and News Nation. The popular business coach Dr. Vivek Bindra has been all praises to the brand, and Sunny is often seen on business panel discussions with his rich and fruitful insight of the Diamond industry, done latest with Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman. Diamond jewelry has great cultural significance in India. It is often gifted to make special occasions such as weddings and is seen as a symbol of love and commitment. Izusa has helped to preserve traditional and modern jewelry-making techniques, and it continues to play an important role in Indian culture. As a result, Izusa is someone you can trust for transparency, accountability and durability.

Download the Izusa Diamond Application from the Google play store or give it a call on the Toll – Free number 1800532844.

For more information, visit: https://izusa.co.in/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor