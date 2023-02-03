Pune: MPSC aspirants protest to implement new exam pattern from 2023

A few days ago, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants in Pune city staged a protest. They made the demand that the new pattern of MPSC should be implemented in 2025. However, students who have been preparing for the new course for the last eight to nine months are now protesting at Alka Chowk in Pune, demanding that the new pattern be implemented beginning in 2023.

MPSC students say that they have been studying according to the new pattern and that the exam should be conducted according to the new pattern from this year on. Students claim that the decision should be made while keeping both sides in mind.