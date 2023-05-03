See how Uttar Pradesh Police turned Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambir IPL row into advisory!

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 : Known for their witty tweets, Uttar Pradesh police have now used the reported verbal altercation between cricketers Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during a recent Indian Premier League match to promote their emergency helpline number 112.

UP Police through its Twitter handle on Tuesday shared a picture of the Kohli-Gambhir altercation to promote their emergency number 112. "Koi Bhi Masla Humare Iiye 'Virat' Aur 'Gambhir' Nahi!' (No issue is too big or serious for us)!" the text on the image read.

Sharing the picture, UP police wrote, "Bahas Se Parhez Karen, Humen Call Karne Mein Nahin" (Avoid arguments, not calling us), adding that "Kisi Bhi Aapaat Sthiti Mein 112 Dial Karen" (Dial 112 in case of any emergency).

Within a few hours of posting, the meme went viral and was widely shared and garnered more than 30000 likes and around 4000 retweets.

Many appreciated the UP police team's quick thinking to promote the emergency number in interesting ways.

Reacting to the amused response from the public, additional SP (ATS/Incharge Social Media), UP Police, Rahul Srivastav said, "UP Police has used trending issues to generate awareness amongst people about important issues like observance of traffic rules, cybercrime, drug addiction, women empowerment, our emergency services etc. Creative messaging helps us to reach a wider audience & it strikes a chord with the youth."

Earlier also, the UP Police used creative messaging to create awareness and promote emergency number 112 through proverbs and famous dialogues of films. Dialling 112 of UP Police helps all major emergency services like Police, Fire, Ambulance and SDRF.

Cricketers Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined 100 per cent of their match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants held in Lucknow on Monday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter and the Lucknow Super Giants' Team mentor admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct during the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct. Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

The altercation happened after RCB had bowled LSG out for 108 after scoring 126/9 in 20 overs, with KL Rahul batting through a leg injury in an unsuccessful attempt to take his side to victory. During the Lucknow innings, Kohli had celebrated the fall of wickets with his usual aggressive gestures.

In the previous encounter between the two sides last month, LSG team mentor Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd to be quiet after LSG's narrow win. Not only did Kohli blow kisses at the Lucknow crowd when their team lost a wicket, but he also emulated Gambhir by pressing his finger to his lips emulating the keep silent sign.

After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine. LSG opener Kyle Mayers walked up to Kohli and started speaking something when Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gautam Gambhir matedly speaking to Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

