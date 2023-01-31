Women abuses Vistara crew member, walks semi-nude on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight

Italian woman passenger was arrested after she created a ruckus on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. Sahar police, who registered a case on the airline staff’s complaint, said the flyer, Paola Perruccio, who was inebriated, allegedly punched a cabin crew member and spat on another after crew members objected to her sitting in a business-class seat though she was in the economy class, following which she took off some of her clothes and walked up and down the aisle in a partially naked state.

According to police officials, the incident took place after the aircraft took off from Abu Dhabi at 2.03am (IST) on Monday. The complainant Labat Khan, who has been working with the airline for five years and was crew member of the Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight, said that at around 2.30 am, the Italian national left her allotted seat (11 C) and took a seat in the business class.

The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as per the SOPs. Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff, Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

When crew members tried to stop the woman from misbehaving she allegedly punched one of them in the face and spat on the other. Soon after, when other crew members rushed to the aid of their stunned colleagues, the woman started stripping.

Much to the horror of the crew and other passengers, the woman started walking up and down the aisle without some of her clothes on. The ruckus continued for quite some time before the woman could be subdued and restrained, the officer said.