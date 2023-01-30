Married woman ends life

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old woman, Anjali Birendra Singh Gautam, who had done love marriage three months ago, committed suicide by hanging in the house, at Bajajnagar, on Monday afternoon.

A native of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Anjali’s father died in an accident, four years ago. To earn her livelihood and rear the kids, her mother was working in a company at Waluj MIDC. Besides, to supplement the family’s income, Anjali (after passing SSC) was working in coaching classes at Bajajnagar.

A few days ago, Anjali got befriended Rohit Karbhari Awhad (22, Bajajnagar). The duo became close friends and fell in love. Anjali and Rohit decided to tie the nuptial knot but feared strong opposition from both families. As a result, the duo ran away from the home (three months ago) and got married at Alandi on November 9, 2022.

After a few days, they returned to the Waluj MIDC area.

Counselling by police

The couple started to quarrel with each other after few days after the marriage. When the torture became unbearable, Anjali approached the Waluj MIDC police station on Monday and lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws. The police then called Anjali’s mother and Rohit’s parents to the police station and counselled them in presence of the couple. However, Anjali instead of going to Rohit's house went to her mother’s home in Bajaj nagar. Her mother went to the company, therefore, Anjali was alone in the house. Her mother was constantly calling on her cellphone from her company, but there was no response from Anjali. As a result, she got worried and told the neighbours to look into the matter. The neighbours were shocked to see Anjali hanging in the house. Meanwhile, her mother Geeta demanded strict action against Rohit and his parents as due to their harassment Anjali has ended her life, she stated in the complaint. Waluj MIDC police are investigating the case.