Vagali, the rising artist releases new songs and music video

Vagali, the artist known for their emotive lyrics and catchy melodies, has released a new collection of songs and accompanying music videos. The new music showcases Vagali's unique blend of alternative rock, with a focus on themes of love, self-discovery, and growth. Rapper Vagali is excited to announce his upcoming English-language project, allowing him to connect with new listeners worldwide. Known for his unique blend of rap and thought-provoking lyrics, Vagali's music creates an unforgettable listening experience. "I've always wanted to reach a wider audience and this project will allow me to do just that," said Vagali. "I can't wait for people to hear my music in a new language and connect with it on a deeper level."Vagali's music can be heard on streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and more. His songs have been praised for their powerful lyrics, which tackle themes of love, self-discovery, and growth. The artist will be recording the album in London, working with a diverse group of producers and songwriters to bring a fresh perspective to his sound.

Vagali has released its highly anticipated debut music video, "I am in the Fire". The track showcase Vagali's unique blend of indie pop and alternative rock, with themes of love, self-discovery, and growth. The lead single, "I am in the Fire," is a nostalgic look at a past relationship and the longing that lingers after its end. The accompanying music video, directed by an up-and-coming filmmaker, features stunning visuals that perfectly capture the song's emotional tone. Other standout tracks include "I really need you," a soaring anthem about finding one's voice and standing up for oneself, and "I believed you," a raw and vulnerable ballad about the pain of unrequited love. Each song is accompanied by a visually stunning music video, directed by a diverse group of up-and-coming filmmakers. "I poured my heart and soul into all the tracks," said Vagali. "I wanted to create music that speaks to the human experience and the emotions we all go through. I hope it connects with people and helps them feel seen and heard."

Website https://www.vagali.com/



