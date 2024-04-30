Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Is PM Candidate of I.N.D.I.A Alliance, Asks BJP President J P Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda escalated criticisms against the INDIA bloc on Monday during his addresses at election rallies in Kothagudem and Mahabubabad, Telangana. He asked who the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition bloc would be. Narendra Modi would become prime minister if the BJP and its allies win the Lok Sabha polls but nobody knows who the INDIA bloc's PM candidate is.

"We have decided that Narendra Modi ji will be our prime minister. But, I want to know who will become the prime minister on behalf of INDI alliance's 'arrogant' coalition. Does anyone know?," he asked.

"Who will become prime minister? Modi ji will become. But, who is the prime ministerial candidate from there (INDIA bloc)? Who is the candidate? God forbid if Rahul Gandhi becomes, if anyone brings him to the front, will he be able to fight with Corona (pandemic)?," Nadda asked.

Continuing his critique, Nadda questioned whether Rahul Gandhi would possess the capability to combat inflation, contribute to developmental endeavors, and confront global challenges. He further accused the leaders of the "arrogant coalition" of prioritizing power over serving the interests of the people.

Nadda accused Prime Minister Modi of advocating for the eradication of corruption while alleging that leaders of the opposition alliance advocate for the protection of corrupt individuals. He highlighted a symbolic gesture at an INDIA alliance rally where two chairs were left empty, representing Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal, both purportedly in jail. Nadda further criticized the alliance, claiming they rally alongside corrupt individuals.

"Congress is so nervous that 'Telangana's social media' resorted to posting 'fabricated' speeches of Home Minister Amit Shah to mislead people," he further claimed. He asked whether it is the result of nervousness or not.

