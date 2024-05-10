Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Raps Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Over Voter Turnout Data Remark, Says ‘Baseless Allegations’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, May 10, strongly criticized Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. The ECI condemned Kharge's statements, branding them as "aggression on vitals of live election operations."

Poll body termed as baseless allegations regarding the release of voter turnout data in the midst of ongoing polls. ECI said state it confusion, misdirection and impediments in the conduct of free and fair elections.

“Commission fully respects the right to free speech and considers it to be the privilege of political parties and their leaders to correspond and communicate with each other. However, the Commission has a responsibility to act against developments which have a direct impact on delivery of its core mandate of conduct of elections in its entirety till delivery of results,” the ECI said.

On May 7, Kharge wrote a letter to leaders of opposition parities supporting INDIA alliance, questioning the alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the Election Commission. Congress President said INDIA bloc leaders to raise heir voice against such alleged discrepancies, for "our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant democracy and the Constitution".

"My letter to the leaders of INDIA parties, regarding the discrepancies in the voting data released by Election Commission of India and non-publishing of registered voters," Kharge shared letter on X (formerly known as Twitter).

My letter to the leaders of INDIA parties, regarding the discrepancies in the voting data released by Election Commission of India and non-publishing of registered voters.



Sharing the text of the same -



2024 Lok Sabha elections is the fight to save Democracy and the… pic.twitter.com/cwIokvYlIo — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 7, 2024

Taking cognizance of Kharge's letter addressed to leaders of the INDIA alliance on voter turnout data, the EC deemed it highly undesirable. The Commission rejected Kharge's contentions, labeling them as insinuations and innuendos. "With all facts in place, Congress President is attempting to push a biased narrative," said poll body.

"Kharge’s allegations are unwarranted, without facts and ‘reflective of a biased and deliberate attempt to spread confusion," said ECI.

Election Commission of India, today castigated Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for obstructing the ongoing #LokSabhaElections2024. ECI called his statements “aggression on vitals of live election operations”



Baseless allegations regarding release of voter turnout data in… pic.twitter.com/L94JzKvXu3 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2024

Moreover, the Election Commission refuted any delay in providing turnout data, highlighting that the updated turnout data had consistently been higher than on the poll day. It furnished a factual matrix dating back from the 2019 general election onwards to support its stance. The Commission accused the Congress President of attempting to push a biased narrative, asserting that all facts were in place to counter Kharge's allegations.