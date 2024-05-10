Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Seeks Votes in Name of God, Says Priyanka Gandhi

On Friday, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the ruling BJP of seeks votes in the name of God rather than addressing concerns about controlling inflation or ensuring employment opportunities for the populace.

Speaking at several 'nukkad sabhas' to endorse Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Priyanka Gandhi remarked that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions on television about his government's accomplishments in 10 years compared to the past 70 years, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Sharma is competing against incumbent Amethi MP Smriti Irani. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader secured victory in a seat traditionally considered a stronghold of the Gandhi family, defeating Rahul Gandhi.

She said, “Your MP and BJP people come at election time but do not talk about how they will control inflation, improve farming or provide employment to your children. They come to your houses and say vote for us in the name of God. Did they not do this? They are misleading you. Why not seek votes in the name of work done in 10 years?”. “We are also religious people. For all of us, God and religion are very dear, but using religion for politics is wrong.”

Polling in Amethi will be held in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.