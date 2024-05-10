Arvind Kejriwal Welcomed Home with Traditional Aarti and Garlands After Spending 50 Days In Tihar Jail (Watch Video)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returned home today after being granted interim bail until June 1 by the Supreme Court. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in the Excise Policy Case. He walked out of Tihar Jail around 7 pm after spending 50 days in jail, greeted by a large gathering of Aam Aadmi Party supporters outside the jail.

Upon his arrival home, Kejriwal received a warm welcome from AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who embraced him as he stepped out of the car. Inside, Kejriwal was greeted by his parents and wife with a traditional aarti and garlands. His mother, holding a garland, welcomed him at the door, and Kejriwal touched her feet before hugging her. His father stood beside her, giving his son a hug and patting his back as Kejriwal touched his feet.

Kejriwal's release is seen as a boost not only for his party but also for the INDIA alliance. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, a star campaigner for AAP in Gujarat and Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, garlanded him upon his return.

The AAP chief outlined his plans for the next day, including a visit to a Hanuman temple in Connaught Place at 11 am and a press conference at the AAP office at 1 pm.

The Supreme Court's interim bail for Kejriwal includes conditions such as a prohibition on visiting the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. The court ruled that Kejriwal must surrender on June 2 and refrain from interacting with witnesses or making public comments on the case. He is also barred from signing official files unless necessary for clearance from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.