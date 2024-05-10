"I Had Promised To Come Back Soon, Here I Am," Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal As He Walked out of Tihar Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed party workers after being released from Tihar jail following the Supreme Court's grant of interim bail in the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy case. During his interaction with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters and party workers, Kejriwal said, "I had promised to come back soon, here I am."

"I want to thank all of you. You gave me your blessings. I want to thank the judges of the Supreme Court; it is because of them that I am in front of you. We have to save the country from dictatorship," he added.

He also announced plans for the following day, stating, "Tomorrow at 11 am, we will visit the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, and at 1 pm, we will hold a press conference at the party office."

AAP workers celebrated Kejriwal's bail by distributing sweets as he walked out of Tihar Jail after nearly a month and a half. The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail until June 1, with conditions including a prohibition on visiting the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. The court ordered Kejriwal to surrender on June 2, imposed restrictions on his interactions with witnesses and official files related to the case, and barred him from making public comments on the ongoing legal proceedings unless necessary for obtaining clearance from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

