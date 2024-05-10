Every Inch of PoK Belongs to India: Amit Shah Slams Congress for Raising Question Mark on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir

In a fiery statement on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticized the Congress for casting doubt on India's sovereignty over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Shah unequivocally affirmed that every inch of it belonged to India and no force can snatch it.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar is telling us to respect Pakistan as it possesses an atomic bomb. Few days ago, INDIA alliance leader Farooq Abdullah said do not talk about PoK as Pakistan has an atomic bomb. I want to tell the Congress and INDIA alliance that PoK belongs to India and no force can snatch it," Shah said at an election rally in Jharkhand's Khunti.

In a scathing rebuke aimed at the Congress, he remarked, I do not know what has happened to the Congress. A resolution was passed unanimously in Parliament that PoK is part of India. You (Congress) are now putting a question mark on PoK by talking about the atom bomb. BJP’s stand is clear that every inch of PoK belongs to India and it will remain with India.

In a call to action for BJP support, Shah asserted that the JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand is deeply entrenched in corrupt practices.The JMM-led alliance has been implicated in a multitude of scandals, including a Rs 300-crore land scam, a Rs 1,000-crore mining scam, a Rs 1,000-crore MNREGA scam, and a Rs 40-crore liquor scam," he emphasized. "We refuse to stand idly by as the JMM-led alliance siphons off funds meant for the underprivileged. Both the JMM and Congress are guilty of engaging in vote-bank politics."

