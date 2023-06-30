Mumbai rains: Andheri subway shut twice due to waterlogging



Moderate to heavy rains continued to batter Mumbai and its suburbs. Some road traffic was impacted by waterlogging, but this also increased lake levels that supply water to the city. Local railway operations were largely unaffected, according to officials.

According to them, the Western Railway's busiest subway between the Andheri and Jogeshwari stations had to be closed to traffic twice throughout the day due to an accumulation of water nearby.

Since the onset of southwest monsoon over Mumbai on June 25, the city has been getting heavy showers. As per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data, the city has received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month in just six days – between June 24 and 29.

Incessant rainfall increased to the water level of seven lakes supplying water to the city. The aggregate water stock of these reservoirs was 7.26 per cent on June 28, which has now gone up to 10.88 per cent, they said. The city civic body earlier announced that it would impose a 10 per cent water cut starting from Saturday in view of the dwindling stock.

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, Mumbai, its eastern suburbs and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 31 mm, 45 mm and 61 mm respectively, an official said. The Andheri subway had to be closed for traffic twice during the day due to waterlogging.

The police first closed the subway for traffic around 10.45 am and traffic was diverted to other routes. After the accumulated water receded, vehicular movement was resumed around 11.45 am. However, it was again shut for traffic around 3.40 pm, officials said.