Two female cricketers from Assam shortlisted for Women Premier League Auction

Two players from Assam Cricket Association have been successfully nominated and shortlisted for auction in Women's IPL, revealed a press release. The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) mentioned this on Wednesday.

"Assam Cricket Association is happy to announce that two of its players – Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry – have been shortlisted for auction for the Women's IPL.", stated ACA. The event is scheduled to take place by the end of 2023. The two women who made northeast proud with their accomplishment have been identified as Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry.

Rajinder Singh, the Joint Secretary of ACA stated that, a new era for women cricket will take off, following the achievement of both these girls. He further appealed everyone from Assam to be present and extend their support physically if possible. Rajinder Singh expresses immense happiness as Jantimani and Uma makes it to the auction. The Joint Secretary further mentions that, with the arrival of the Assam girls in the cricket world, varied youngsters will be motivated and inspired to step into the field. The auction is scheduled to start off on 13th of February, 2023.