WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus departs for earthquake-hit Syria

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has departed for Syria after the devastating earthquakes on Monday that claimed over 21,000 lives in Turkey and Syria.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he informed about his visit and stated that WHO has been supporting essential health care in earthquake-affected regions.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted, "On my way to #Syria, where @WHO is supporting essential health care in the areas affected by the recent earthquake, building on our long-standing work across the country.

Earlier on February 8, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a meeting with Syria's permanent representative to the UN office at Geneva to discuss the immediate health needs of people impacted by the earthquake and essential care for all the people of Syria suffering due to the conflict.

He tweeted, "Met #Syria Ambassador Haydar Ali Ahmad to discuss the immediate health needs of people affected by the earthquake, as well as essential care for all Syrians suffering due to the prolonged conflict. I reassured him of @WHO's support for all people in Syria."

On February 8, WHO Chief Ghebreyesus said, "I want to start by expressing my deepest condolences to those affected by the earthquakes that hit Turkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic in the early hours of Monday morning."

He further said, "People need shelter, food, clean water and medical care, for injuries resulting from the earthquake, but also for other health needs. WHO has released USD 3 million from the Contingency Fund for Emergencies for the response in both countries."

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities after the earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 that jolted Turkey and Syria on Monday rose to 21,051, CNN reported citing authorities. The total number of injured people in Syria and Turkey has reached 78,124.

The death toll in Turkey has reached 17,674. A total of 72,879 people have been injured due to the earthquake, CNN cited Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The total number of deaths in Syria is at least 3,377, including 2,030 in rebel-held areas and 1,347 in government-controlled regions of Syria, CNN reported citing the figures from the White Helmets and Syrian state media.

The total number of injured people in Syria has reached 5,245, with 2,295 in government-controlled and 2,950 in rebel-held regions.

( With inputs from ANI )

