Indian Navy’s INS Tabar Leads Rescue Operation After Oil Tanker Catches Fire in Gulf of Oman; 14 Indian Crew Members Onboard

The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tabar, deployed in the Gulf of Oman, swiftly responded to a distress call from the Pulau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 on Saturday, June 28, according to the Navy’s official spokesperson. The MT Yi Cheng 6, with a crew of 14 Indian nationals, was en route from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, when it suffered a major engine room fire and a total power failure. The situation onboard quickly escalated, prompting the crew to send out a distress signal.

Upon receiving the alert, INS Tabar dispatched its firefighting teams and equipment. The Navy personnel were transferred to the stricken tanker using both the ship’s boat and a helicopter. Currently, 13 Indian naval personnel and five crew members from the tanker are engaged in ongoing firefighting operations.