Devotees immerse in Guru Pujan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thousands of devotees are immersed in the devotion of the Gurudeva, whose discourse has transformed their entire lives. The devotion ceremony was started on Monday from 5 am to 10 pm.

On the occasion of Guru Purnima today, devotees paid obeisance at Shri Ram Mandir, Sant Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Shri Gurudev Datta Mandir, Swami Samarth Seva Kendra, Sai Mandir, Sai Tekdi, Sant Nath Mandir, Balkrushna Mandir, Sant Nipat Niran Maharaj, Sant Kashi Vishwanath Baba Mandir, and other temples. The religious rituals began at 5 am, which included Abhishek, Puja, and Aarti. People were seen standing in queues for hours to pay obeisance and were engrossed in Guru Mahima and Namsmaran.

Devotees crowded at Shri Datta Mandir, Shri Dattatray, and Sant Kashi Vishwanath Baba temples at Deolai Chowk. A palanquin procession was organised in the morning followed by Abhishek, Aarti and Puja. A band from Chalisgaon played the devotional songs.

The priests conducted Abhishek, Puja and Aarti at Gajanan Maharaj temple in the Garkheda area. Later, the devotees were allowed to pay obeisance. The temple was crowded with devotees.