Aditya enters QF

In the second round of main draw Aditya Beat Ashlon Pinto from Palghar 21-13, 21-07. In pre quarters he defeated Daksh Baruah from Assam 16-21, 21-11, 21-13 . Aditya will play his Quarter final match against the 8th seed Harshit Khatri from Delhi. Aditya Yaul is 6th Standard student of Bhavan's School Koradi Road Branch and he practices under the guidance of Coach Amit Raut in Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur