Viraj starts Campaign’ EK Nayi Soch Fitness ki Ore’ on Republic day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28: On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India, Viraj Profile started the campaign “EK Nayi Soch Fitness ki ore” with Viraj Run on 26th January 2023 of Jan Bhagidari with over 2000 Virajians running/walking in unison to promote a fit and active lifestyle.

It was an initiative towards fitness. There’s a popular saying that states that “Change begins from within us”. At Viraj, this essence of ‘Us’ is formed by Virajians, its employees. So, with the support of Virajians, we’re proud to bring about a change, a fresh vision, or as we like to call it – EK NAYI SOCH. Our vision of a fresh start doesn’t end here. Our ‘Ek NayiSoch’ will be reflected through multiple initiatives, including cleanliness drives and uplifting government schools in the Boisar area, as well as large-scale projects towards sustainability.

Viraj Ek Nayi Soch was cementing our commitment towards a healthier future; we’ll be organising a walkathon as part of our larger initiative, ‘Ek NayiSoch – Fitness Ki Ore’.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor