Israeli diplomats extend Republic Day wishes in several Indian languages

Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Thursday extended his Republic day wishes to Indians. He said that India and Israel share a great strategic partnership and that love and respect between the two goes beyond diplomacy.

"Based on the history of our two ancient civilizations, India and Israel share a great strategic partnership. The love and respect between our people go beyond diplomacy. Israel wishes all Indians a very happy Republic Day," Gilon said in a video released by the Embassy of Israel in India on its official Twitter handle @IsraelinIndia.

Ohad Nakash Kaynar, Israel's Deputy Chief of Mission, wished a happy Republic day to all Indian citizens in the Punjabi language.

Hagar Spiro-Tal, Israeli political advisor, extended her wishes to Indians in Rajasthani. Muhamed Heib, Israeli spokesperson extended his Republic day wishes in Bengali.

In the video many Israeli diplomats are seen in various locations in Delhi including Lodi Gardens and the India Gate while extending their wishes to the people of India.

On Wednesday Israel shared a video address in Hindi featuring Ambassador David Saranga, Head of Digital Diplomacy Bureau in the Foreign Ministry of Israel, speaking on Artificial Innovation in Hindi. Through the video, the country highlighted how artificial intelligence (AI) has eased communication in various languages.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

"We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true."

"Many wishes for Republic Day. This time the occasion is more special because we are celebrating it during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. I wish we move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!" PM Modi said in his tweet in Hindi.

The Prime Minister commenced the day's ceremonies by visiting the National War Memorial where he led the nation in paying homage to the fallen heroes.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries headed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

The Republic Day celebration will witness the country's military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year's celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest at the Republic Day parade.

( With inputs from ANI )

