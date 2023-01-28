Mumbai: Electricity likely to get more expensive

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has proposed a rate increase of 30%–40% for residential and commercial customers, according to reports.

This means that consumers in the city are likely to have to pay more for electricity in the future fiscal year. MSEDCL's petition to the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to propose the hike for consumers across the state from April 1 was made public.

At present, MSEDCL's residential consumers pay a fixed cost of Rs 105 per month, which is proposed to be hiked by Rs 13. The company has also suggested increasing the wheeling charge (the fees paid to transport electricity from a power plant to end customers) for residential consumers from Rs 1.25 per unit to Rs 1.43 per unit. President of the state electricity consumers’ organisation Pratap Hogade said the main reason behind the tariff hike is the increase in thermal power costs. The MERC has invited objections and suggestions through a public notice.