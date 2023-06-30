Municipal corporation to inspect schools and coaching classes for fire NOC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has announced plans to conduct inspections of schools, coaching classes, and other buildings in the city to check for the presence of fire fighting materials and equipment. The fire department will be leading the inspections, which are set to begin in the first phase with tall buildings such as schools and coaching classes.

According to chief of the fire department, Shivaji Zanzan, the buildings higher than 7 floors require a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department, and it is mandatory for the builders to install fire fighting systems in these buildings. However, many old buildings in the city have not been fire audited for many years, and the fire NOC of all such buildings will be checked by the municipal corporation.

A special team has been formed for this purpose, and inspections have already begun with private coaching classes. So far, 189 classes have been inspected, and the municipal corporation has warned that if there is no fire NOC in the buildings, the builder will be held responsible.

In addition, the corporation has plans to purchase a separate vehicle capable of controlling fires in buildings that are 15 metres or higher, as the current system is not adequate for such buildings. A quotation has already been called for this purchase.

The inspections are part of an effort to ensure that buildings in the city are equipped with the necessary fire fighting materials and systems to prevent and control fires. The CSMC has urged builders and building owners to comply with regulations and obtain the necessary fire NOCs to avoid penalties.