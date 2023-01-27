Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar receives death threat

Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashish Shelar received death threat in a letter sent to his office in Bandra by an unknown person. Indecent language was also used against BJP & Shiv Sena's Shinde faction in the letter.

Following the death threat, the BJP leader filed a complaint at the Bandra police station. The letter sent by an unknown person was found in the letter box of Ashish Shelar's office today.

Earlier, The office of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra received two threat calls, the Nagpur police said. According to sources, an unknown person called the union minister’s office’s landline number twice and threatened to kill him.