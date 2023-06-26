Char Dham Yatra halted due to bad weather, CM Dhami instruct officials to be vigilant

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 : Char Dham Yatra has been stopped as a precautionary measure due to bad weather en route to Kedarnath and Badrinath, said officials here on Monday.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued instructions in view of rain and snowfall during the Char Dham Yatra and directed officials to be extra vigilant.

"The government has stopped the Char Dham Yatra due to bad weather conditions en route. snowfall, rains and landslides have occurred at various places and traffic has been disrupted because of the same. We appeal to the travellers coming for Char Dham Yatra to continue their journey once the weather clears up," said Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Meanwhile, the meteorological centre on Monday predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" at isolated places in Uttarakhand's Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts in the next 24 hours.

The forecast by the Met Centre stated, "Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts of Uttarakhand in next 24 hours. Thunderstorms and lightning will accompany the rains".

Notably, some districts in Uttarakhand have witnessed torrential rains in the past couple of days.

Following the same Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday made a surprise inspection of the State Disaster Management Control Room located at the Secretariat and got information regarding the situation of heavy rains in the state, a press release said.

CM Dhami obtained information from the Disaster Control Room about the present weather condition, rain situation, water-logging and damages caused due to rain in the state. Haridwar received 78 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, followed by Dehradun (33.2) and Uttarkashi (27.7), as per the India Meteorological Department.

Instructing the officers, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the districts under the state where heavy rains are continuing and there is a possibility of heavy rains further.

"Maintain mutual communication and coordination with all those districts. So that emergency situations can be dealt with in time. He instructed the officers to always be in alert mode for disaster relief and rescue operations, CM Dhami said.

