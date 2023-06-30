Man gets 14 years RI for rapping woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Session Judge S A Sinha on Friday sentenced accused Charan Premsingh Sulawane (95, Sulibhanjan, Khuldabad) to 14 years rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 21,000 fine for kidnapping a woman and her son and rapping her in his presence. The order further stated that the victim should be given compensation from the amount of the fine and also by the law and justice department.

According to the 24-year-old victim, she knew the accused since her childhood. He had one-sided love for her. However, she got married to another person and had two children. On November 12, 2018, Charan kidnapped her and her son. Later, he took her to a secluded place, where he severely beat her. Then, he raped her in front of her son. A case was registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

API Shraddha Waidande investigated and submitted a charge sheet in the court. Additional district public prosecutor Satish Mundwadkar examined 11 witnesses.