Maharashtra MLC Elections: Voting for Nagpur Division Teacher Constituency begins

The voting for the Nagpur Division Teacher Constituency (Legislative Council) election began on Monday morning in which 39,406 teachers will exercise their franchise.

The counting of votes will be held on February 2.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-backed candidate Nago Ganar, Congress (MVA)-backed Sudhakar Adbale, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dr Devendra Wankhade and Independent Rajendra Zade are the major candidates.

While talking to ANI, a voter said, "The deteriorating quality of education is one aspect. When I teach students in senior college, I feel the education system needs a lot of improvement. Be it the previous government or the current government in the state, their view towards education is not correct. The budget allocation of the government is also not up to the mark. It is the responsibility of the government to provide quality education to all children."

"I have voted for a candidate who would work in an impartial way, fulfils the promises and solves the problems," said another voter when asked about the basis of her vote.

Another voter, Professor Devendra Raut said, "I want the proper development of schools in all the villages. I would request everyone to keep in mind the needs of the people living in villages and contribute towards it."

Notably, the council's elections are being conducted for the graduate and teachers' constituencies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor