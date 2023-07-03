Roger Federer joins Chris Martin on stage during Coldplay concert

Zurich [Switzerland], July 3 : Former tennis player Roger Federer recently attended Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich. He was seen joining Chris Martin and the band on stage.

He effortlessly synced with the band's musical tunes while surprising the audience with his singing ability.

He took to his Twitter handle to share pictures from the event. He wrote in the caption, "Adventure of a Lifetime"

https://twitter.com/rogerfederer/status/1675802341923237888

After his video went viral on social media many of his fans reacted.

One of his fans mentioned, "So so happy seeing you with @coldplay !! All my favs together!!"

Another wrote, "It was sooo good to see you Roger! You literally glow!!! And what a shaking"

While the other commented, "When a legend of tennis.. meets legends of music"

Federer, who took retirement last year has won 103 ATP singles titles and overall 1,251 matches throughout his illustrious career. Federer has also won 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record-making eight Wimbledon men's singles titles.

