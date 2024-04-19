Preity Zinta Dismisses Claims of Wanting Rohit Sharma as Punjab Kings' Skipper

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta refuted a fabricated quote circulating online that claimed she intended to acquire Rohit Sharma and make him the team's captain.

Zinta addressed the "completely fake & baseless" rumors through a statement on her social media platform, emphasizing her respect for both Sharma and current Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan. The fabricated quote, which gained traction before Friday's match between the Kings and Mumbai Indians (Sharma's team), disrespected Dhawan, Zinta noted, as he's currently injured.

#Fakenews ! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT ! I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured ,… pic.twitter.com/VYbyV4eqHU — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 19, 2024

"These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online," Zinta wrote. "I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties."

Zinta expressed her admiration for the Kings' current squad and their dedication to performing well in the remaining IPL 2024 matches.

Meanwhile, the Kings suffered another narrow defeat in the IPL on Friday against the Mumbai Indians. Despite a valiant batting effort from Ashutosh Sharma (61) and Shashank Singh (41) after a shaky start (49/5), the team fell short by just nine runs in their pursuit of 193. Sharma's dismissal in the 18th over proved to be a turning point, leaving the Kings with too much to achieve in the final overs.