Yuzvendra Chahal Bowls Most Expensive Spell of His IPL Career Days After T20 World Cup 2024 Selection

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner, bowled his most expensive spell in Indian Premier League (IPL) history during Thursday's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). This forgettable performance comes after Chahal's selection for India's T20 World Cup squad.

Playing in his 300th T20 match, Chahal entered the attack in the seventh over after RR's excellent bowling display in the powerplay. With SRH scoring only 37 runs in the first six overs, they were desperate to accelerate.

Chahal started his spell with a tight over, conceding just seven runs. He even began his second over well, but his momentum was halted as Travis Head smashed three consecutive boundaries, including two sixes, to end the over.

Making matters worse, Chahal leaked 21 runs in his third over, inflating his figures. After three overs, he had conceded 46 runs on a slow surface, the most expensive bowler by a significant margin.

He wasn't spared in his final over either, with Heinrich Klaasen welcoming him with back-to-back sixes. Chahal eventually found his rhythm but finished with 62 runs conceded in his four overs.

Indian bowlers form since the T20 World Cup announcement:



Hardik Pandya - 2/26.

Jasprit Bumrah - 0/17.

Arshdeep Singh - 1/52.

Ravindra Jadeja - 0/22 (3).

Shivam Dube - 1/14 (1).

Yuzvendra Chahal - 0/62. pic.twitter.com/jZdzmizckD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2024

This performance comes amidst scrutiny of Indian bowlers' form since the T20 World Cup squad announcement. Here's a look at some other key bowlers' performances: