SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy Power Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201/3 Against Rajasthan Royals

Opener Travis Head (58 off 44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (76* off 42) struck defiant half-centuries as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a competitive 201/3 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 encounter here on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad navigated a cautious start after Rajasthan Royals pacers Avesh Khan (2-39) and Sandeep Sharma dismissed openers Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh early.

Head and Reddy steadied the innings with a 96-run stand for the third wicket, reviving the Sunrisers' batting effort. Head fell after reaching his fifty, but Reddy continued his assault, finding an able partner in Heinrich Klaasen (42* off 19). The duo added a quickfire 70 runs in the latter stages of the innings, propelling Sunrisers Hyderabad to a strong total.

Rajasthan Royals bowlers, despite the early breakthroughs, were unable to contain the scoring rate in the middle overs.