SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Wins Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Thursday. Marco Jansen has come in as a replacement for Aiden Markram on the SRH side. Rajasthan have been put to bowl first, who have fielded an unchanged playing XI.

The Royals, currently atop the IPL standings, are coming off a win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while Hyderabad is looking to bounce back from a loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

A victory for Rajasthan would solidify their position at the top of the table and extend their winning streak. Hyderabad, meanwhile, needs a win to climb to fourth place.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Nitish Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma