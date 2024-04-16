“Gautam Gambhir Gave Me Confidence To Be Back As KKR Opener”: Sunil Narine After Maiden IPL Hundred

Sunil Narine credited Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir for giving him the confidence to return to the top of the order after scoring his maiden Indian Premier League century against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, April 16.

Sunil Narine said, "Gautam Gambhir gave me the confidence and the assurance to do well. He backed me as an opener". pic.twitter.com/drmo9UXGIR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 16, 2024

Narine reached his hundred in just 49 balls, continuing his impressive batting form this season. He was promoted as an opener after Gambhir's return, and Narine has repaid the faith with a century and a fifty already in 2024. With 276 runs, Narine sits third in the Orange Cap race behind leader Virat Kohli and Rajasthan's Riyan Parag. Speaking after his innings, Narine admitted he wouldn't have believed he could be in contention for the batting award.

"I think it would have been a joke because I hadn't opened the batting for a few years," Narine said. "I had done it in the past but didn't believe in myself. With GG (Gambhir) coming back, he gave me the confidence and assurance that I would do well. I had to give the team a good start. The job is to give a good start, whatever the situation is. We have an understanding of the pitch. It won't be easy. We have to make use of the powerplay and try to pick wickets and restrict them to a low total."