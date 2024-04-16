WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Erupts in Joy, Gautam Gambhir Gives Special Hug to Sunil Narine After He Smashes Maiden T20 Century

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine struck his first Indian Premier League century Tuesday against the Rajasthan Royals. Narine, who returned to the opening slot this season, thrilled the Eden Gardens crowd with his free-flowing shots.

The left-handed batsman (better: batsman than southpaw) punished the RR bowlers around the park, taking control despite the early dismissal of opening partner Phil Salt. Narine reached his maiden three-figure score in the IPL in just 49 balls. He reached the milestone with consecutive boundaries against leading wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal, including two sixes and two fours.

Eden Gardens erupted as Narine celebrated his century. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, a regular presence at home matches this season, jumped for joy in the stands. He was seen dancing and cheering for the West Indies legend, who has been a key member of the KKR squad since joining the franchise in 2012. SRK stood to applaud Narine's big hitting in front of their home fans at the packed Eden Gardens. KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir also celebrated, entering the field during the strategic time-out following the century to congratulate Narine with a hug.

#ShahRukhKhan is happiest seeing Sunil Narine hitting his first century ❤️👑#KKRvRRpic.twitter.com/crddezLJWU — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 16, 2024

1st ever Century for Sunil Narine in T20 format 💥#KKRvRRpic.twitter.com/V1PxchXC5V — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) April 16, 2024

Narine struggled last season, but his fortunes changed with Gambhir's return. Gambhir previously captained KKR when Narine began opening in the IPL. The two-time IPL-winning captain reinstated Narine as an opener upon his return to the franchise as a mentor.

This was Narine's first century in Twenty20 cricket. He also became the third KKR batsman to score an IPL century. Brendon McCullum achieved the feat in the inaugural IPL match in 2008, while Venkatesh Iyer hit a century in 2023.

IPL Hundreds for KKR

Player Score Against Venue Year Brendon McCullum 158* RCB Bengaluru 2008 Sunil Narine 100* RR Kolkata 2024 Venkatesh Iyer 104 MI Mumbai 2023

The fearless left-hander didn't hesitate to attack one of the IPL's best bowling attacks in 2024, taking on players like Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Trent Boult.

Despite the early wicket of Salt, Narine maintained an aggressive approach. He shared an 85-run partnership with youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi, providing valuable momentum for the Knight Riders' innings. Narine eventually fell for 109, caught bowled by Boult, but his knock helped KKR post a competitive 223/6 in their 20 overs.