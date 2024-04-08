WATCH: MS Dhoni Shares Warm Hug With Gautam Gambhir After CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral!

The Chennai Super Kings eased past the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in an IPL match at the Chepauk stadium here on Monday. Set a modest target of 138 runs, CSK chased it down comfortably with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the way with an unbeaten 67.

Gaikwad's knock ensured CSK's third win of the season, all of which have come at their home ground. KKR, who had won their first three games, were completely outplayed and never really recovered after a poor batting performance.

The heartwarming moment of the match came after CSK's victory when former Indian captains MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir shared a warm hug. Dhoni, playing his first full season as a non-captain for CSK, came into bat with his team needing just three runs from 19 deliveries. The winning shot was hit by Gaikwad, but the fans were left enthralled by the Dhoni-Gambhir reunion.

Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles (2012 and 2014), is currently the mentor for the franchise. Dhoni, the joint-most successful captain in IPL history with three titles for CSK, has stepped down from leadership duties this season.

The camaraderie between Gambhir and Dhoni goes back a long way. The two left-handed batsmen played together for India A in a tri-series in 2004 and were part of the Dhoni-led Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup.

The 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka remains etched in memory for their match-winning 109-run stand for the fourth wicket, with Gambhir scoring 97 and Dhoni finishing unbeaten on 91. Dhoni's iconic six off the final delivery sealed a memorable victory for India by six wickets.

CSK will now look to build on their winning momentum as the tournament progresses, while KKR will be keen to bounce back from this setback.