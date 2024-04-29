"Finish The Game Fast, Baby is on The Way," Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram Post During CSK vs SRH Match Creates Buzz

Ms. Dhoni's wife Sakshi's Social media post during CSK vs SRH match has went viral on social media. Chennai Super Kings who loss back-to-back two matches emerged as a winner against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday 28th April. They won by margin of 78 runs as the visitors were restricted to just 134 runs in 18.5 overs.

Sakshi posted a story making request to former Chennai super king captain Dhoni to finish the match as soon as possible urging them to wrap up the game quickly because she was soon to be an aunt. The post instantly went viral on social media after the match.

See The Instagram Story

“Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way...contractions have begun. Request from - to be 'Bua'!” Said Sakshi Dhoni in her post.