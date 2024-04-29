New Zealand Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson To Lead, Trent Boult Returns As NZ Announce 15-Member Squad

Wellington, April 29: New Zealand named their 15-player squad for the ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, with the Black Caps opting for an experienced squad that includes Kane Williamson as captain and fast bowling duo Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

It will be the sixth appearance for Williamson at a T20 World Cup and fourth as skipper, with Southee set for his seventh appearance at the tournament and Boult his fifth as the Kiwis seek a first title in the shortest international format of the game.

There were no major surprises in New Zealand's squad, with key pacer Kyle Jamieson (back) and all-rounder Adam Milne (ankle injury) ruled out of the event through injury and the likes of Will O'Rourke, Tom Latham, Tim Seifert and Will Young missing out on selection despite some recent good form against the white-ball.

There was also no shock return for experienced top-order batter Colin Munro, with selectors instead opting to include young gun Rachin Ravindra - alongside fast bowler Matt Henry - as one of two players yet to previously appear at a T20 World Cup.

The Kiwis will also take young pacer Ben Sears to the USA and West Indies as a travelling reserve if required.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead believes he has selected a well-balanced squad and is confident of a strong showing in the month-long tournament.

"I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It's a special time representing your country at a world tournament. We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we've selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions," Stead said as quoted by the ICC's official website.

Stead is especially looking forward to see how Henry and Ravindra can perform on the big stage, in what will be their first appearance at a T20 World Cup.

"Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration. Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia," Stead added.

New Zealand's first match at the T20 World Cup comes against Afghanistan in Guyana on June 7, with further Group C contests to follow with co-hosts West Indies, Uganda and Papua New Guinea.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears.

