West Indies Announces Squad for T20 World Cup 2024, Rovman Powell Named Captain

Two-time World champions West Indies have announced their squads for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. West Indies, the co-hosts of the tournament scheduled from June 1 to June 29 in the USA and the Caribbean, will be led by Rovman Powell in the global showpiece.

Powell (C), Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer, Joseph, Charles, Chase, Holder, Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar, King, Motie, Rutherford and Shepherd. pic.twitter.com/7dChJijmYk — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 3, 2024

The squad includes rising sensation Shamar Joseph and sees the return of Shimron Hetmyer, who was absent from the T20I series against Australia. However, Kyle Mayers, part of the series against Australia, is notably missing from the squad.

Cricket West Indies has not listed any reserve players for the tournament. West Indies is the tenth team to reveal its squad for the global showpiece, following India, New Zealand, England, Australia, and South Africa.

