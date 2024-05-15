WATCH: India Captain Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On Retirement Talks, Says...

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has finally broken his silence on retirement rumors after the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in June. Sharma said he wants to continue playing for India across formats for "a few more years."

Sharma, 37, is currently focused on leading India in the T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and the United States. The team is looking to end its long wait for an ICC title, having finished runner-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship final.

Reflecting on his 17-year international career, Sharma told Dubai Eye 103.8, "The journey has been wonderful, it has been 17 years, still hope to play a few more years as well & make an impact in World cricket"

Sharma, a native of Nagpur, also called the "Hitman," said captaining India is his greatest honor. "Captaining your country is the biggest honor that you can have," he said. "For me, I never thought that this would arrive where I'd be captaining one day."

He added that his vision for Indian cricket as captain is for a team-oriented approach. "'When I took over as India captain, I just wanted everyone to drive in one direction. That's how the team sport should be played,'" Sharma said. "'It's not about personal milestones and personal stats and goals. It's about what all 11 of us can bring to the table and win the trophy.'"

Sharma concluded by speaking about the challenges he has faced. "I have seen more downs than ups in my life," he said. "The human and person I am today is because of what I have seen in the past, and in the downs."