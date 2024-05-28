Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Commercial Building in Srinagar’s Rajbagh (Watch Video)

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: A fire broke out in a commercial building in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Firefighting operations are currently underway to extinguish the blaze.

#WATCH | J&K: Fire breaks out at a commercial structure in Srinagar's Rajbagh. Firefighting operation underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/PIxyIpWgFD — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Additional details, including the extent of the damage and the type of commercial structure involved, are awaited from local authorities.