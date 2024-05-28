Gautam Gambhir Set to Become India's Head Cricket Coach After T20 World Cup 2024: Report

Published: May 28, 2024

Gautam Gambhir has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of his willingness to take on the role of India's next head coach after the T20 World Cup 2024. An IPL franchise owner confirmed to Cricbuzz that this is a 'done deal,' with a formal announcement expected imminently.

According to a Cricbuzz report, a prominent IPL franchise owner, closely connected to the BCCI top leadership, disclosed that Gambhir's appointment is finalized, awaiting an official announcement. Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer renowned for his leadership skills, has reportedly expressed his desire to succeed Rahul Dravid in this prestigious position.

This is a developing story...

Tags :Gautam GambhirIndian cricket teamHead CoachbcciT20 World Cup 2024