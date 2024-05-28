WATCH: Rishabh Pant Flaunts Team India's New Jersey Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is set to return to international cricket after a year-long absence. The batsman will be part of the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

BCCI shared a video with an emotional message before rejoining the team. "Ready. Able. Determined! From adversity to triumph, #RishabhPant's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a testament to resilience and determination. Stand Up for #TeamIndia with the swashbuckling wicketkeeper starting June 5th, in #T20WorldCup," the post read.

Ready. Able. Determined! 💪🏻



From adversity to triumph, #RishabhPant's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a testament of resilience and determination. Join him as he ignites the spirit of a nation at 7.52 PM during Matchdays! 🇮🇳



Stand Up for #TeamIndia with the… pic.twitter.com/ZnBTnLRju2 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 28, 2024

India will open its campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York. Pant could make his comeback match for the Men in Blue if selected in the playing XI ahead of Sanju Samson, the other wicketkeeper-batsman in the squad.

Pant's Return After Devastating Accident

Pant was involved in a car accident on Dec. 30, 2022. His car skidded off the road and hit a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He was on his way home for New Year's when the car crashed and caught fire. Local residents pulled him from the wreckage and took him to a hospital.

Pant underwent multiple surgeries on his knees and other injuries. His rehabilitation and recovery took over a year before he could return to full fitness. He made an emotional comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in March, again leading the Delhi Capitals. The team finished sixth in the league stage with a 7-7 record in 14 T20s.