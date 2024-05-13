Rohit Sharma and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Unveil India's New Jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

The Indian cricket team's new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup was unveiled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday. Captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI secretary Jay Shah presented the jersey in front of media at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The BCCI shared a video on social media on May 13 showing Sharma, Shah, and an Adidas representative presenting the jersey to the media. "It is time to welcome our team in new colors. Presenting the new T20I #TeamIndia Jersey with our Honorary Secretary @JayShah , Captain @ImRo45 and official Kit Partner @adidas," the BCCI captioned the post.

The jersey features tricolor stripes on a V-neckline, with a blue base and saffron accents on the sleeves. It also displays the Adidas logo and the BCCI emblem. For training sessions, they'll switch to a blue and yellow kit, while a white and black combination will be used for travel wear.

India is placed in Group A for the tournament, alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and co-host USA. Their first match is against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, followed by a highly anticipated clash with Pakistan on June 9.