Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record for Most T20I Runs During Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 Clash Against USA

Pakistan captain Babar Azam surpassed Virat Kohli to become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is during his team's 2024 ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2024 10:31 PM2024-06-06T22:31:22+5:302024-06-06T22:32:38+5:30

Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record for Most T20I Runs During Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 Clash Against USA | Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record for Most T20I Runs During Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 Clash Against USA

Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record for Most T20I Runs During Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 Clash Against USA

Next

Pakistan captain Babar Azam surpassed Virat Kohli to become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is during his team's 2024 T20 World Cup game against the USA on June 6.

Before the match at Grand Prairie Stadium, Azam trailed Kohli by just 16 runs. It took Azam 120 games to reach this milestone, while Kohli set his record in 118 games.

Despite Pakistan's batters struggling against the USA, Azam's steady knock provided much-needed stability. Azam initially struggled, scoring 10 runs off 24 balls before hitting his first boundary off the last ball of the 10th over, bowled by Jasdeep Singh.

Most Runs in Men’s T20Is:

PlayerCountryRunsInnings
Babar AzamPAK4,052*113
Virat KohliIND4,038110
Rohit SharmaIND4,026144
Paul StirlingIRE3,591142
Martin GuptillNZ3,531118

The 2024 T20 World Cup has been significant for Azam, who was reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain ahead of the tournament. This new responsibility has added pressure on the 29-year-old, who remains a key figure in his squad.

Open in app
Tags :Babar AzamVirat KohliT20 World Cup 2024Cricket Newspakistanusa