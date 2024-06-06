Babar Azam Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record for Most T20I Runs During Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 Clash Against USA

Pakistan captain Babar Azam surpassed Virat Kohli to become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is during his team's 2024 T20 World Cup game against the USA on June 6.

Babar Azam becomes the leading run scorer in T20i history. pic.twitter.com/luCTyYvdXd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 6, 2024

Before the match at Grand Prairie Stadium, Azam trailed Kohli by just 16 runs. It took Azam 120 games to reach this milestone, while Kohli set his record in 118 games.

Despite Pakistan's batters struggling against the USA, Azam's steady knock provided much-needed stability. Azam initially struggled, scoring 10 runs off 24 balls before hitting his first boundary off the last ball of the 10th over, bowled by Jasdeep Singh.

Most Runs in Men’s T20Is:

Player Country Runs Innings Babar Azam PAK 4,052* 113 Virat Kohli IND 4,038 110 Rohit Sharma IND 4,026 144 Paul Stirling IRE 3,591 142 Martin Guptill NZ 3,531 118

The 2024 T20 World Cup has been significant for Azam, who was reappointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain ahead of the tournament. This new responsibility has added pressure on the 29-year-old, who remains a key figure in his squad.