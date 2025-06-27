Pakistan Tragedy: 18 Family Members, Including Children, Swept Away in Swat River; Video Emerges

A tragedy struck in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province on Friday, June 27, after 18 members of a single family were swept away in the high-voltage water current of the Swat River. A video of the incident emerged on social media sites, raising questions about the safety of citizens in a South Asian country. According to reports, seven people were killed in the tragedy, and several others are still missing. After receiving the information, the rescue team reached the flooded area and is currently searching for the missing people in the flooded waters.

The incident took place in Swat Valley, a famous tourist destination in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province in Pakistan. A family of 18 people, including children and women, from Sialkot in Punjab province of Pakistan, went for a picnic in the morning on Friday at Swat River, when suddenly, at around 8 am, the water level rose due to a suspected cloud burst and heavy rainfall in the region.

18 Members of a Family Swept Away in Swat River

BREAKING 🚨 A flash flood in the Swat River in Pakistan swept away 18 members of the same family, local media reports pic.twitter.com/DJCHyRMhpl — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 27, 2025

A video of the incident went viral on social sites, including on X. It shows a family, including children and an elderly man, catching each other's hands and struggling to hold their balance due to heavy water currents and flooding. In a 58-second clip, it can be noticed that the family standing in front is swept away in the roaring river.

The rescue team, which is currently at the scene, said at least seven tourists were killed so far, including two children. Three people were rescued safely, while others are missing in the flooded river. The district authority pressed 80 rescue personnel for search and relief operations.

One of the survivors said that four women and six children from his family were swept away by the floodwaters, along with three other visitors, within seconds. Another survivors allegedly blame the administration as the rescue crew arrived one hour after the incident and was unable to save the children.