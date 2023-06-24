Pune: Couple's relationship takes dark turn with violent kidnapping plot

A dramatic incident unfolded when a couple, who had been in a relationship for several years, encountered a dispute that led the man to leave for his brother's place in Pune. Determined to reconcile, his partner tracked him down in Pune and pleaded for his return, only to be met with rejection. Taking matters into her own hands, she conspired with two individuals and orchestrated his kidnapping, spiriting him away from the city.

Swift action was taken by the Uttam Nagar police, who immediately embarked on a journey to Gujarat. There, they successfully apprehended the girl and her accomplices, rescuing the young man from their clutches.

The abducted individual has been identified as Dilip Gorakh Pawar (22), a resident of Solapur district. His twin brother, Dinesh Gorakh Pawar, filed a complaint at the Uttam Nagar police station, stating that the complainant works as a private driver. Dilip Pawar had arrived 15 days ago and started working with others. On Thursday around 6:30 pm, while Dilip and Raju Gofane were travelling from MS Gate to Kondhwa Gate, a car intercepted their path. Two individuals forcefully abducted Dilip Pawar and took him away in the car.

As soon as the complainant learned about the incident, he immediately reported it to the Uttam Nagar police. The police discovered footage from a nearby garage's CCTV camera, capturing the entire incident where a young woman, known to Dilip, and two other men were seen abducting him.

Dilip Pawar had been residing at a girl's residence in Umargaon, Vapi, for the past three to four years, as they were in a relationship. However, Dilip Pawar left her house and moved to his brother's residence in Pune. Two days ago, the girl visited Kondhawe-Dhawade and got into a confrontation with him. Upon receiving this information, a team from Uttam Nagar police station travelled to Vapi. They successfully rescued Dilip Pawar and detained three individuals, including the girl.